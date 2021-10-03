Gavin Hardison threw for 191 yards and a pair of touchdown passes for UTEP (3-1, 1-0). Hankins finished with 75 yards rushing on 22 carries.
D.J. Mack Jr. was 20-of-34 passing for 194 yards, threw for one touchdown and ran for another score for Old Dominion (1-4, 0-1). AC White returned a blocked punt 11 yards into the end zone to pull the Monarchs within 21-20 late in the third quarter. It was their third blocked punt in the past two games.
