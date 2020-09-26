Hankins rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries. Hardison was 13-of-25 passing for 302 yards with Justin Garrett collecting 120 yards receiving and Cowing 102.
Coby Suits threw a 35-yard score to Jahquan Bloomfield in the final minute of the third quarter to cap a 55-yard drive that began after a UTEP fumble. Up till then, the Warhawks didn’t have a drive exceed 12 yards. Suits finished with 184 yards passing with a TD and an interception.
The victory has UTEP (3-1) off to its best start since its 2010 team started 5-1. It also gave the Miners their most wins in a season since 2014 when they finished with four.
ULM (0-3) is limiting fan capacity to 25% at 30,427-seat Malone Stadium. Saturday’s announced attendance was 5,491.
