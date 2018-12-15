CINCINNATI — Zach Hankins scored 11 straight points as Xavier took control in the first half by dominating inside, and Quentin Goodin led a fast-break offense that pulled away to a 95-77 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Xavier (7-4) couldn’t get the ball inside during a 62-47 loss at crosstown rival Cincinnati a week earlier, relying on long-range shots that didn’t fall. The Musketeers came out cold again against the Colonels (6-5), but found their inside game behind Hankins.

He led a 26-5 first-half run that put the Musketeers in control 47-33 at the break. Hankins finished with 14 points as Xavier got 56 points in the paint. Naji Marshall and Goodin each had a double-double.

Xavier made 15 of its first 17 shots in the second half while pulling ahead by 27 points. The Musketeers shot 71.4 percent from the field overall, just shy of the school record of 72.2 percent.

Senior forward Nick Mayo had 25 points and became Eastern Kentucky’s career scoring leader , passing Matt Witt’s mark of 1,832 points in 2002-06.

Mayo set the record midway through the first half, hitting back-to-back 3s for a 23-16 lead. Goodin and Marshall had back-to-back steals that helped Xavier grab the lead, and Hankins took the game over with his 11 straight points.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels rely on their full-court press for turnovers — they’re 11th nationally with 9.7 steals per game — but Xavier got comfortable against it midway through the first half and went inside for baskets. The Musketeers finished with a season-high 27 turnovers.

Xavier: The Musketeers were limited to perimeter shots against crosstown rival Cincinnati and went only 5 of 25 from beyond the arc. They had better shots against the Colonels but still couldn’t hit them early, missing their first five before getting the ball inside. Xavier went 7 of 16 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky plays at Duquesne next Saturday.

Xavier plays at Missouri on Tuesday.

