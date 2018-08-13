FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh adjusts his cap on the field during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. This year’s class of Division I transfers with the potential to impact their new teams right away this season might be headlined by Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. The transfer from Ole Miss could take over as starter for the Wolverines, who struggled in the passing game last year under coach Jim Harbaugh. (Tony Ding, File/Associated Press)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he doesn’t expect any of his players to be suspended for selling shoes.

Harbaugh told reporters Monday night all team issued-shoes of current players have been accounted for by the school.

Harbaugh says many former players and some former assistant coaches had access to the shoes that have been sold on the secondary market.

North Carolina announced last week that 13 football players will miss games while serving suspensions for selling team-issued shoes. The school reported the secondary NCAA violations.

Michigan requires its athletes to sign and return forms acknowledging that any sale of team shoes or apparel will jeopardize their eligibility. Michigan’s equipment staff writes names and numbers on shoes given to athletes, who don’t get shoe boxes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.