ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh has completed his coaching staff for his fifth season at Michigan.

He hired defensive line coach Shaun Nua on Thursday, a week after adding offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive assistant Anthony Campanile. Harbaugh says Nua is a rising star in the coaching profession.

Nua was Arizona State’s defensive line coach last season following a six-year run with the same position group at Navy. He was a defensive end for BYU from 2002-04 and started his coaching career at the school.

Central Michigan hired Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain to be its coach last month. The Wolverines lost assistants Greg Mattison and Al Washington to rival Ohio State on consecutive days earlier this month.

