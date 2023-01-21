Harcum has 28; Appalachian State tops Old Dominion 72-58

Harcum had seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-10, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). CJ Huntley was 3 of 7 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 11 points. Xavion Brown was 5 of 7 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six assists.