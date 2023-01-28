Harcum scores 15, Appalachian St. beats Arkansas St. 63-51

Harcum was 6-of-14 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Mountaineers (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). CJ Huntley added 13 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Justin Abson finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.