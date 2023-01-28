Harcum scores 15, Appalachian St. beats Arkansas St. 63-51

BOONE, N.C. — Terence Harcum’s 15 points helped Appalachian State defeat Arkansas State 63-51 on Saturday night.
Omar El-Sheikh led the way for the Red Wolves (9-14, 1-9) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Avery Felts added 11 points for Arkansas State. In addition, Julian Lual had 10 points. The loss was the Red Wolves’ ninth in a row.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Thursday. Appalachian State hosts Marshall while Arkansas State hosts South Alabama.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.