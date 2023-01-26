Harden-Hayes leads UNC Wilmington against Monmouth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington’s 62-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Seahawks have gone 7-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 0-7 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 1-16 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Harden-Hayes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Myles Foster is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Hawks: 0-10, averaging 53.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

