Harden-Hayes scores 25, UNC Wilmington downs N.C. A&T 66-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maleeck Harden-Hayes’ 25 points off of the bench helped lead UNC Wilmington to a 66-61 victory against N.C. A&T on Saturday night.

Harden-Hayes had six rebounds for the Seahawks (14-3, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Amari Kelly shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Seahawks picked up their 13th straight victory.