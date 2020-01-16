Harding made back-to-back layups to give Weber State (6-11, 2-4 Big Sky Conference) the lead for good at 67-64 with 1:52 left in overtime. Idaho State (6-9, 3-3) went 1 for 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line over the final 2 1/2 minutes. The Wildcats scored on 10 of their 11 possessions after regulation.
Chier Maker had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bengals and Tarik Cool added 11 points. Coreyoun Rushing and Austin Smellie scored 11 apiece.
