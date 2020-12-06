Barcello shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Caleb Lohner had 11 points for BYU (5-1). Matt Haarms added four blocks. Harding finished with seven points.
Neemias Queta had 18 points and four assists for the Aggies (1-3). Marco Anthony added 17 points and seven rebounds. Worster had 15 points.
