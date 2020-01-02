Jordan Giles added 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds for UMKC, while Javan White scored 17 with nine boards.
Morgan Means topped Seattle with 21 points, but he made just 5 of 17 shots, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Means hit all 10 of his free throws, but he turned the ball over on the Redhawks’ final possession. Terrell Brown scored 20 on 5-of-21 shooting.
