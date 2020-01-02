Terrell Brown hit two free throws with 3:10 left in regulation to pull Seattle even at 56. The two teams went scoreless from there to force overtime. Hardnett nailed a 3-pointer with 1 second remaining in the first overtime to force the second. The game was tied at 79 after two extra periods. In the third OT, Riley Grigsby made two free throws with 1:30 left to put the Redhawks up 86-85, but Hardnett answered with a jumper to give the Kangaroos (8-7) the lead for good. Rob Whitfield held the Redhawks (7-9) at bay by making 3 of 4 free throws in the final 19 seconds.