Hardy and the UTEP Miners take on conference foe Florida International

UTEP Miners (12-15, 5-11 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-14, 7-9 C-USA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tae Hardy and the UTEP Miners visit Denver Jones and the Florida International Panthers in C-USA play. The Panthers have gone 11-5 at home. Florida International has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Miners are 5-11 against conference opponents. UTEP is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Hardy is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

