Hardy and the UTEP Miners take on conference foe Florida International

UTEP Miners (12-15, 5-11 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-14, 7-9 C-USA)
The Miners are 5-11 against conference opponents. UTEP is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida International.
Hardy is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.
Miners: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.