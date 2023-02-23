Hardy and the UTEP Miners visit conference foe Florida International

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTEP Miners (12-15, 5-11 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-14, 7-9 C-USA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -1.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Tae Hardy and the UTEP Miners take on Denver Jones and the Florida International Panthers in C-USA play Thursday. The Panthers have gone 11-5 at home. Florida International ranks ninth in C-USA with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.2.

The Miners are 5-11 against C-USA opponents. UTEP is fourth in C-USA with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Jones is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Hardy is averaging 13.1 points for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article