Justinian Jessup paced the Broncos with 19 points and seven rebounds. Derrick Alston scored 11 with eight rebounds. RJ Williams and reserve Alex Hobbs scored 10 apiece with Williams snagging 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.
UNLV shot 51% from the floor, but the Rebels shot just 25% from 3-point range (6 of 24) and 52% at the foul line (14 of 27). Boise State shot only 31% overall, including 25% in the first half that left it trailing 34-22 at halftime. The Broncos made 9 of 26 from distance (35%) and 17 of 25 at the foul line.
The two teams split the regular-season series after Boise State defeated UNLV 73-66 in the first meeting.
