Hardy puts up 14, UTEP takes down New Mexico State 67-64

Hardy shot 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Miners (1-1). Ze’Rik Onyema added 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Mario McKinney Jr. went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.