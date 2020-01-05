Lavelle Scottie had 19 points for the Falcons (7-8, 1-2). Ryan Swan added 18 points. A.J. Walker had 12 points.
UNLV matches up against Boise State on the road on Wednesday. Air Force faces Utah State at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.