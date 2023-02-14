Harkless and UNLV host San Jose State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Jose State Spartans (15-10, 6-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-9, 5-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -7; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces the San Jose State Spartans after Elijah Harkless scored 24 points in UNLV’s 82-71 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rebels are 8-5 on their home court. UNLV is third in the MWC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by David Muoka averaging 1.9.

The Spartans have gone 6-6 against MWC opponents. San Jose State scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Webster averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Harkless is averaging 18.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Advertisement

Sage Tolbert is averaging 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Omari Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article