Harkless and UNLV host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-1) at UNLV Rebels (10-1)
The Golden Eagles are 3-1 on the road. Southern Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Rebels. Harkless is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.
Felipe Haase is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.
Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.
