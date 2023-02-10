Harkless leads UNLV against No. 25 San Diego State after 33-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNLV Rebels (16-8, 5-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs after Elijah Harkless scored 33 points in UNLV’s 69-59 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys. The Aztecs are 12-1 on their home court. San Diego State is 16-5 against opponents over .500.

The Rebels are 5-7 in MWC play. UNLV is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 10.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Justin Webster averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc. Harkless is shooting 40.8% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

