Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We put the ball in EJ’s hands tonight and he made really good decisions,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “And he made things happen.”

Morris Udeze scored 22 with 13 rebounds to lead the Lobos (14-2, 2-2) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12.

Harkless added six boards, five assists and was 7-for-7 from the foul line.

New Mexico scored the first eight points of the game, holding the Rebels scoreless for the first three minutes.

“Being more patient,” Kruger said he told his team. “That’s what we were talking about. They really sped us up early. It became a shootout there in the first four minutes and they scored a lot of points.”

Advertisement

Trailing 43-38 at the half, UNLV opened the second half with a 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game, an advantage that eventually grew to 63-55 after a Harkless layup and foul shot after a flop call on House.

“An absolute poor, poor start in the second half,” Lobos coach Richard Pitino said. “A 9-0 run. We tried to claw back. We were really, really close. We just couldn’t quite get over the hump. Just have to try not to get too emotional about it. Absolutely at the beginning of the second half, we were not ready to go. And that’s on me. We have to be better coming out of halftime for sure.”

BIG PICTURE

For New Mexico, the question was whether it could rebound from its first loss of the year Tuesday at Fresno State after starting off 14-0. The Lobos did not respond well to the challenge, trailing the bulk of the second half after leading the entire first half.

Advertisement

Riding a disappointing start to conference play, UNLV turned to its defensive prowess as it came into the game leading the country in turnover margin (8.0) and second in forced turnovers per game (20.7) while holding opponents to 64.5 points. Although the numbers were off for the Rebels, they produced 21 points off turnovers.

HOUSE CALLS

Holding the dynamic House scoreless in the second half took a team effort, Kruger said.

“In the second half, we did a much better job of having aggressive switches,” he said. “There was only a handful of times where we didn’t come together and communicate and making sure we were in front of the ball. With a guy like House, as fast as he is, as quick as he is, and his instincts are where his are, any mistake you make, he can exploit it. And I think the guys did a really good job of making the looks tough and keeping their hands up but not giving him the layups or the free throws.”

Advertisement

SECOND HALF CHANCES

“They were terrific offensively and we were pretty poor defensively in the second half,” Pitino said. “They went and got it. Harkless was terrific in the second half. They weathered the storm. We were close, but we couldn’t quite close it out.”

UP NEXT

The Lobos host Oral Roberts on Monday to replace an earlier game with New Mexico State that was canceled after a shooting involving an Aggies player and a New Mexico student the morning before the game.

The Rebels host Boise State on Wednesday with a chance to even its conference mark.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article