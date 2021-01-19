Oklahoma scored 20 points off 20 Kansas State turnovers.
Alondes Williams added 13 points and Kur Kuath had 12 points and five blocks for Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3 Big 12), which was coming off an 82-46 victory over TCU on Jan. 12. Austin Reaves had eight points points and seven assists.
DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points for Kansas State (5-10, 1-6) and Selton Miguel had 11. Mike McGuirl, averaging a team-high 12.4 points, was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Antonio Gordon grabbed 11 rebounds.
Oklahoma’s next four games are against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The Sooners are scheduled to play No. 9 Kansas on Saturday, followed by No. 5 Texas, No. 18 Alabama and 12th-ranked Texas Tech on Feb. 1. Kansas State is set to host No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.