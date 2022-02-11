The Golden Bears have gone 3-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 3-14 against opponents over .500.
The Ducks and Golden Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. Harmon is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Jordan Shepherd is averaging 13.8 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 60.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.
