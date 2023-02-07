Harmon leads Texas Tech against Oklahoma State after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-11, 1-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys after De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 89-62 loss to the Baylor Bears. The Cowboys have gone 10-2 at home. Oklahoma State is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Red Raiders are 1-9 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Kevin Obanor averaging 6.3.

The Cowboys and Red Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalib Boone is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Harmon is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

