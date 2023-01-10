Harmon, Utah Valley Wolverines square off against the Cal Baptist Lancers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-4, 4-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-7, 2-2 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Justin Harmon and the Utah Valley Wolverines take on Joe Quintana and the Cal Baptist Lancers in WAC play. The Lancers have gone 7-2 in home games. Cal Baptist is eighth in the WAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Taran Armstrong averaging 4.8.

The Wolverines are 4-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks second in the WAC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 10.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quintana is averaging 10.5 points for the Lancers. Armstrong is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Wolverines. Harmon is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article