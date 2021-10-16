Noah Kiani’s 24-yard field goal midway through the third quartter stretched the Braves’ lead to 17-6. Fernandez followed with a pair of field goals to cut the MVSU deficit to 17-12 with 11:36 remaining in the game, but Duffey wrapped up the win with a 16-yard TD run with 3:36 left to play.
Harper completed 15 of 25 passes for 145 yards and carried 10 times for 53 yards for the Braves. Duffey averaged 7.7 yards per carry on his 18 rushes.
Caleb Johnson carried 22 times for 123 yards for the Delta Devils. Jalani Eason connected on 8 of 24 passes for 70 yards.
