Geo Baker added 19 points for the Scarlet Knights (3-0). He also had four assists to surpass 400 in his career.
Dylan O’Hearn scored 20 points for NJIT (1-2). Miles Coleman added 15 points and Antwuan Butler had 13.
The Scarlet Knights took the lead for good about three minutes into the second half. Baker hit a 3-pointer, sparking a 22-7 run for a 59-45 advantage with 9:37 remaining. Harper scored 10 points during the stretch.
Coleman made two consecutive 3-pointers and Mekhi Gray scored on a dunk to pull the Highlanders to 61-55, but they didn’t get closer.
Rutgers has sold out a program-record 12 consecutive home games dating to last season.
