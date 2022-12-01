Harrell and Texas State host Lamar

Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-4)
The Bobcats are 2-2 in road games. Texas State is 2-3 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% for Lamar.
Harrell is averaging 19.7 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 10.4 points for Texas State.
