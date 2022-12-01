Harrell and Texas State host Lamar

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-4) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -11; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces the Lamar Cardinals after Mason Harrell scored 23 points in Texas State’s 72-65 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Cardinals have gone 2-0 in home games. Lamar is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 2-2 in road games. Texas State is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% for Lamar.

Harrell is averaging 19.7 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 10.4 points for Texas State.

