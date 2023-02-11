Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats host conference foe Old Dominion

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Old Dominion Monarchs (15-10, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -1; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tyreek Scott-Grayson and the Old Dominion Monarchs take on Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday.

The Bobcats are 4-7 in home games. Texas State allows 65.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Monarchs have gone 7-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats and Monarchs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Drue Drinnon is shooting 40.3% and averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Scott-Grayson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

