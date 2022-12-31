Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats host conference foe Troy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (8-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -1.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats host Duke Miles and the Troy Trojans in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 2-4 in home games. Texas State is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Zay Williams averaging 4.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Aamer Muhammad is averaging 10.1 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

