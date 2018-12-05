FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Kason Harrell scored 24 points, John Konchar had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Fort Wayne held on for a 68-65 win over Akron on Wednesday night.

Konchar, who also had four assists and three steals, became the program’s career rebound leader with 966 and Harrell, a junior who has 1,021 career points, became the 16th player in Fort Wayne history to score at least 1,000.

Loren Crist Jackson’s layup capped a 13-4 run and gave Akron (6-2) its first lead with 2:43 to play. Harrell answered with a layup 21 seconds later and then hit two free throws to make it 66-63 with 1:28 remaining. Jackson’s two foul shots pulled the Zips back within one point with 77 seconds left but they didn’t score again. Konchar had a steal and then made two free throws that ended the scoring with seven seconds left, Daniel Utomi missed a potential tying 3 at the buzzer.

Utomi scored 13 of his 24 points, and Jackson added 10 of his 12, in the second half.

Konchar’s 3-point play gave Fort Wayne (6-5) its biggest lead at 53-34 with 12:44 to go. Jimond Ivey and Channel Banks hit back-to-back 3s to pull Akron within five points about four minutes later.

