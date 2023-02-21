Harrell leads Texas State against South Alabama after 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Alabama Jaguars (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces the South Alabama Jaguars after Mason Harrell scored 22 points in Texas State’s 78-75 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Bobcats are 4-8 in home games. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Morgan averaging 2.5.

The Jaguars have gone 8-8 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is averaging 16.2 points for the Bobcats. Nighael Ceaser is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Isaiah Moore is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

