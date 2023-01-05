Harrell, Texas State Bobcats to visit Morse, James Madison Dukes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas State Bobcats (7-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -12.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats take on Vado Morse and the James Madison Dukes in Sun Belt play Thursday.

The Dukes are 5-0 on their home court. James Madison averages 89.7 points and has outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 0-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dukes and Bobcats square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morse is averaging 13.2 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Drue Drinnon is averaging six points for the Bobcats. Harrell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

