Harried and Binghamton host Bryant

Binghamton Bearcats (4-9) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-4) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -13.5; over/under is 153 BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces the Bryant Bulldogs after Armon Harried scored 25 points in Binghamton’s 86-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Bryant is second in the America East with 40.6 points per game in the paint led by Antwan Walker averaging 10.0.

The Bearcats are 1-5 in road games. Binghamton is fourth in the America East with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Harried averaging 6.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Harried is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jacob Falko is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

