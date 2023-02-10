Harried leads Binghamton against Albany (NY) after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-20, 1-10 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-13, 6-4 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Armon Harried scored 23 points in Binghamton’s 66-64 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats. The Bearcats have gone 6-5 at home. Binghamton is 6- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Great Danes are 1-10 in conference matchups. Albany (NY) is ninth in the America East scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

