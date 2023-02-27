Harried leads Binghamton against UMBC after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMBC Retrievers (17-13, 7-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-16, 8-7 America East) Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Armon Harried scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 71-67 overtime loss to the Maine Black Bears. The Bearcats are 8-6 in home games. Binghamton averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Retrievers are 7-8 in America East play. UMBC scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Petcash is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.9 points. Jacob Falko is averaging 13 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Colton Lawrence is averaging 12.5 points for the Retrievers. Jacob Boonyasith is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article