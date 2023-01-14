Harris' 22 lead Southern Miss over Arkansas State 74-57

JONESBORO, Ark. — Denijay Harris scored 22 points as Southern Miss beat Arkansas State 74-57 on Saturday.
Avery Felts finished with 15 points and three steals for the Red Wolves (9-10, 1-5). Omar El-Sheikh added nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Arkansas State. Markise Davis also had nine points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Miss hosts South Alabama while Arkansas State hosts Louisiana.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.