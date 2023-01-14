Harris' 22 lead Southern Miss over Arkansas State 74-57

Harris had eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Austin Crowley scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. DeAndre Pinckney recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.