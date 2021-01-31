The Aggies (8-9, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) maintained their 27-game home winning streak over conference opponents. Their last loss to a MEAC opponent at home was against Bethune-Cookman on Feb. 27, 2017; a 73-70 defeat.
Kameron Langley added 13 points and 10 assists and Webster Filmore and Tyler Maye each scored 10 points for the Aggies.
MJ Randolph had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Rattlers (2-8, 1-2).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.