Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) is tackled by Duke safety Dylan Singleton (16) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) (Associated Press)

WACO, Texas — Quentin Harris threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start for Duke, and the Blue Devils won 40-27 at Baylor on Saturday while their home state of North Carolina was being inundated with rain from Tropical Storm Florence.

The Blue Devils (3-0) traveled to Texas on Thursday, a day earlier than usual to get out before Florence made landfall along the Carolina coast as a hurricane.

T.J. Rahming caught two of Harris’ scoring strikes (28 and 7 yards) and Johnathan Lloyd had a 66-yard TD catch. Harris, a fourth-year junior who was 12-of-30 passing, started in place of the injured Daniel Jones, who fractured a clavicle last week and is out indefinitely. Jones had started 27 straight games for the Blue Devils.

JaMycal Hasty returned a blocked punt for a 33-yard touchdown for Baylor (2-1), the first time a Bears player had done that since Braelon Davis against North Texas in 2004.

Duke took full advantage of Baylor’s two turnovers. Deon Jackson scored on a 31-yard fumble return in the first quarter, and Leonard Johnson put the game away with a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown with less than four minutes left.

Charlie Brewer threw for 175 yards and rushed for two touchdowns for Baylor. Jalan McClendon added 95 yards through the air, including a 25-yard TD to Tyquan Thompson, and was the leading rusher for the Bears with 51 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: The Blue Devils are 3-0 for the second consecutive season, the first time they have done that since 1987-88. They did so by playing nearly mistake-free football, other than the blocked punt Baylor returned for a touchdown. Duke also didn’t have a penalty.

Baylor: This represented a step up in competition for the Bears, and they didn’t appear to be ready for it. They squandered both scoring chances in the first half with a missed field goal of 44 yards and a blocked one from 47 yards out. Baylor didn’t reach the red zone until the second half.

UP NEXT

Duke: Returns home to meet N.C. Central next Saturday.

Baylor: Opens Big 12 play at home against Kansas.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.