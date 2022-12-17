Harris and Charleston Southern host Jacksonville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -10; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 91-87 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers. The Dolphins have gone 3-0 in home games. Jacksonville is second in the ASUN with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Davis averaging 5.0.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-4 away from home. Charleston Southern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 58.2% for Jacksonville.

Harris is averaging 17.6 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11.7 points for Charleston Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article