Harris and Charleston Southern host Jacksonville

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-3)
The Buccaneers have gone 1-4 away from home. Charleston Southern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 58.2% for Jacksonville.
Harris is averaging 17.6 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11.7 points for Charleston Southern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.