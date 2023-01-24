Harris and Charleston Southern host Winthrop

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-12, 3-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-13, 3-5 Big South)
The Buccaneers are 3-5 in conference games. Charleston Southern is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is shooting 68.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.
Tahlik Chavez averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.
Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.