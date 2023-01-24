Harris and Charleston Southern host Winthrop

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-12, 3-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-13, 3-5 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Winthrop Eagles after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-76 overtime loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels. The Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. Winthrop has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buccaneers are 3-5 in conference games. Charleston Southern is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is shooting 68.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Tahlik Chavez averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

