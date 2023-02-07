Harris and South Florida host Memphis

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Tigers (17-6, 7-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-13, 3-7 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces the Memphis Tigers after Tyler Harris scored 21 points in South Florida’s 71-63 win against the East Carolina Pirates. The Bulls are 7-7 in home games. South Florida is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 7-3 against AAC opponents. Memphis leads the AAC with 40.9 points per game in the paint led by DeAndre Williams averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 17 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Kendric Davis is scoring 21.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

