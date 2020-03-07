Jubrile Belo had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Bobcats (16-15, 10-10). Harald Frey added 15 points. Borja Fernandez had 13 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Northern Colorado defeated Montana State 68-59 on Jan. 2.
