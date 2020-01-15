Cameron Johnson and David Kachelries scored 13 points apiece for Stephen F. Austin (14-3, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory and moved into first place alone after Nicholls State lost a home game to Northwestern State 73-72. Roti Ware added 12 points.

Stephen F. Austin shot 54% with 12 3-pointers but were only 7 of 21 from the foul line.

Rylan Bergersen scored 19 points for the Bears (5-13, 4-3), who shot 52% in the second half and finished with 11 triples. Eddy Kayouloud added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Weidenaar scored 16 points with five 3-pointers.

