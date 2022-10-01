Harris has 414 yards passing, UTSA beats Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener.

Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and ran for two short-yardage scores to cap long scoring drives. Harris has 1,724 yards passing in five games this season.