Harris finished with 22 points, hitting 5 of 7 from distance, and seven rebounds. Jalen Tate added 13 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists for Northern Kentucky (2-1).

Harris drained a 3-pointer to give the Norse a 29-26 lead with 3:03 remaining in the first half and led 34-26 at the break. Coastal Carolina took a 37-34 lead after Keishawn Brewton hit one from outside the arc early in the second half.

Dantez Walton nailed a trey to go up 43-39 at the 13:06 mark of the second half and Northern Kentucky maintained the advantage the rest of the way.

Devante Jones had 17 points with five assists and Brewton finished with 13 for Coastal Carolina (1-2).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD