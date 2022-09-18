Harris' interception helps N. Colorado hold off Lamar, 21-14

Jalen Dommett culminated a 14-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that trimmed Lamar’s deficit to 21-14 with 9 minutes to play. UNC (1-2) took more than 5 minutes off the clock before Ayden Bell recovered a fumble, giving the Cardinals possession at their own 33 with 3:48 remaining. Nick Yockey hit Sevonne Rhea for 16-yard gain, ran left for 10 yards and then connected with Devyn Gibbs for a 12-yard gain to the Bears’ 14 but, after a false start and two short passes to Major Bowden made it third-and-16, Harris’ pick at the 3 and 4-yard return sealed it.