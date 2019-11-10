The teams exchanged a pair of 3-pointers and Brian Patrick’s jumper gave Purdue Fort Wayne a 78-75 lead with 77 seconds remaining. Sage Tolbert made 1 of 2 foul shots and reduced the Lions deficit to two. On the Mastodons next possession, Dylan Carl turned it over and the Lions called a time out to set up Harris’ game winner.
Matt Holba missed a 3-pointer with six seconds and Patrick couldn’t convert the put-back attempt and time expired.
Patrick led the Mastodons with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
