Maldonado’s jump shot with 15 seconds to go gave the Cowboys a 67-66 lead before Harris’ heroics. Ten seconds before that, Nisre Zouzoua threw down a dunk and Nevada (11-7, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) led 66-65. Hunter Thompson buried a 3-pointer for Wyoming (5-14, 0-7) with 51 seconds left.
Jazz Johnson scored 16 for the Wolfpack and Zouzoua 12.
Maldonado scored 17 for Wyoming, Thompson 16 and Kenny Foster and Jake Hendricks each scored 10.
