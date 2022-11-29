Harris leads Butler against Kansas State after 20-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at Butler Bulldogs (4-3)
The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Kansas State is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Desi Sills averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Harris is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for Butler.
Keyontae Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 15.3 points and 2.3 rebounds for Kansas State.
