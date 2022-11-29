Harris leads Butler against Kansas State after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at Butler Bulldogs (4-3) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Kansas State Wildcats after Chuck Harris scored 20 points in Butler’s 76-61 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Butler is seventh in the Big East with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 5.9.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Kansas State is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Desi Sills averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Harris is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for Butler.

Keyontae Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 15.3 points and 2.3 rebounds for Kansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

